George E. Bell -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- A private graveside service for George E. Bell, 91, of Cordova, will be held at noon Feb. 10 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The Rev. David Anderson will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we require everyone to wear a mask and social distance. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family.

George passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. He was born Jan. 24, 1930, in Orangeburg to the late Donovan Bell and Dessie W. Bell. He was a graduate of Cordova High School and Clemson A&M College. George proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of St. George Baptist Church.

George is survived by his son, Ed Bell (Julia) of Lexington; grandchildren, Anne Marie Bell and Coulter Bell; and brother, Jack Bell of Raleigh, North Carolina. George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marie Bell; sisters, Elizabeth Hughes, Christine Hughes and Mary Griffith; and brothers, William Jesse Bell and Dr. Donovan Bell.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Margaret Phillips for her devoted and caring friendship with him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any of the following: Connie Maxwell Children's Home, Greenwood, SC; St. Andrews Baptist Church Mission Fund, Columbia, SC; or, St. George Baptist Church Mission Fund, Orangeburg, SC.