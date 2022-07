LITHONIA, Ga. -- George Dash, 71, of 5730 Wind Gate Lane, died July 25, 2022, at Amicasa Hospice & Home Care in Decatur, Georgia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests at the residence of his niece, Ashley Dash, at 110 Geiger Road, Orangeburg.