George Dash -- Decatur, Ga.

DECATUR, Ga. -- George Dash, 71, of 5730 Wind Gate Lane, Lithonia, Georgia, and formerly of Orangeburg, died July 25, 2022, at Amicasa Hospice and Home Care in Decatur.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29.

Friends may call at the residence of his niece, Ashley Dash, 110 Geiger Road, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.