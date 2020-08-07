George Darnell -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside funeral services for George William Darnell, 74, of Bamberg, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Southend Cemetery, S. Carlisle St., Bamberg, with the the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating.
The family has asked for memorials to be made to First Baptist Church of Bamberg, P.O. Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003; the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090; or www.alz.org.
The family has asked that all of the retired SLED agents that attend serve as honorary pallbearers.
