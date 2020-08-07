George Darnell -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Graveside funeral services for George William Darnell, 74, of Bamberg, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Southend Cemetery, S. Carlisle St., Bamberg, with the the Rev. Brad Hudson officiating.

The family has asked for memorials to be made to First Baptist Church of Bamberg, P.O. Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003; the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090; or www.alz.org.

The family has asked that all of the retired SLED agents that attend serve as honorary pallbearers.

