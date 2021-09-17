George Carn -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Graveside services for George Carn, 76, of Dorchester, husband of Mary Carn,will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Dorchester Cemetery, with the Rev. James Ross officiating.
A public viewing will be held from 12:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Ling Funeral Home, 5588 Memorial Ave., St. George.
All arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Ling Funeral Home.
