George C. Teague, Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- George C. Teague, Jr., age 82, born August 15, 1940, passed away May 18, 2023.

He was a loving husband, father, grand and great-grandfather (Pop-Pop).

He was greeted in Heaven by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie Teague (NannySue) and his son George Clinton Teague, III (Lil-Clint).

He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren: Jennifer Burns (Don) of Orangeburg, Judy Beck (Terry) of Orangeburg and David Teague of Idaho.

He served 9 years in the US Army and retired from DPU as a Water Plant Operator.

He was a faithful member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle and sang in their choir.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 27, 2023. Viewing from 12-1 pm with service to follow.