George Bull Salley Jr. -- Savannah, Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Very Rev. Fr. George Bull Salley Jr., a priest of the Episcopal Church, departed this life on Aug. 10, 2022, in Savannah, Ga., at the age of 85.

Fr. Salley was born on Jan. 10, 1937, in his family's home, Rivelon Farm, west of Orangeburg. He attended the public schools in Orangeburg, from which he graduated in 1955. After graduating, Fr. Salley attended Wofford College, Spartanburg, and the University of South Carolina, from which he graduated, magna cum laude in 1959. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the Chi Psi Fraternity and the Euphradian Society. Fr. Salley enlisted in the U.S. Army and served four years in Army Intelligence, attending Army Language School in Monterey, Calif. After his discharge in 1963, Fr. Salley practiced as a CPA in Greenville and Spartanburg.

Fr. Salley then received the call to the priesthood. In 1973, Fr. Salley graduated from St. Luke's School of Theology of the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee and was ordained to the priesthood in 1974 by the Rt. Rev. George M. Alexander, Bishop of Upper South Carolina. Fr. Salley served the Diocese of Upper South Carolina for 12 years, first as the founding vicar of St. Alban's Church in Lexington, and then as curate and rector of All Saints Church in Cayce. In 1985, he was called to Savannah to serve as rector of St. Michael and All Angels Church, where he stayed until retiring in 1999. Fr. Salley remained active in the priesthood for many years after retirement, serving as interim priest at St. George's and as priest-associate at the Collegiate Church of St. Paul the Apostle, both in Savannah. He served on numerous committees and commissions in both the Diocese of Upper South Carolina and the Diocese of Georgia and he served as Dean of the Savannah Convocation.

After retirement, Fr. Salley devoted his time to researching and documenting the genealogy of his and his wife's families. He was a member of more than 40 lineage societies, which included the First Families of South Carolina, Sons of the Revolution, and the St. Andrews Society. Fr. Salley was proud of several notable connections. For example, he documented his distant familial relationship to Theodore Roosevelt, but liked to point out that President Roosevelt didn't know or care about the connection.

Fr. Salley was preceded in death by his beloved parents, George Bull and Martha Helen (Council) Salley; and his older brother, Walter Bair Salley of Charlottesville, Va.

Fr. Salley leaves behind his wonderful wife of 46 years, Anne (Bizzell); his daughter, Amy, an attorney in Atlanta; and his son, Stephen, an educator who resides in Savannah with his wife, Elizabeth (O'Neill), and their daughters, Evelyn and Bridget. Fr. Salley is also survived by his younger brother, Donald Bruce Salley and his wife, Harriett (Harper) of Seneca, and their children, David and Susan. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Lillian Salley Gamble (Dukes) of Charlottesville, and her four children.

Fr. Salley regarded death as the return of his physical body to the earth, from which it came, and the beginning of the next phase of life. He did not think of death as an “eternal rest”, but as being eternally joyful in the presence of God.

Funeral mass was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Collegiate Church of St. Paul the Apostle, Savannah.

Contributions in his memory can be made to the Collegiate Church of St. Paul the Apostle, St. Michael and All Angels Church, St. George's Church, or the Second Harvest Food Bank, all of Savannah.