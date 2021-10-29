 Skip to main content
George Bryant -- Harleyville
George Bryant -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Funeral services for George Bryant of Harleyville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home in St. George, with the Rev. David Sachel officiating.

Burial will be held at Willie Moore Cemetery in Harleyville.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

