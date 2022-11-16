George Bryan Patrick Jr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- George Bryan Patrick Jr., 93, of Santee, died peacefully at his home Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, with his wife, Carolyn Hutto Patrick, by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Bowman Southern Methodist Church, 310 Reevesville Road, Bowman.

The family will receive friends there between 1 and 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Bowman Memorial Cemetery, Bowman.

Bryan was very outgoing and loved being around people. He was a natural fit for the job of S.C. commissioner of agriculture when he served from 1976-1983. He was presented the Order of the Palmetto of S.C. by Gov. James B. Edwards in 1978.

Bryan served as President Ronald Reagan's Southeast Advisor on Agriculture in his 1980 campaign. He was appointed as state executive director of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service in 1985 and served until his retirement in September 1991.

Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Hutto, Gavin Hutto, Judson Suber, Jonathon Suber, Brian Bull, Freddie Crider, Tim Whetsell and Randy Boland.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).