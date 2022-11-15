George Bryan Patrick Jr. -- Santee

The family will receive friends before the service, between 1 and 2 p.m. at the church. The funeral will be conducted by the Rev. Colin Patrick Thornley, assisted by the Rev. Dr. Bill Davidson and the Rev. Tony Cucio. Bryan was born in Bowman to the late George Bryan Patrick Sr. and Esther Easterlin Patrick. Growing up in Bowman, he graduated from Bowman High School before attending the University of South Carolina where majored in voice, before graduating in 1949 and returned to farm with his father. He was president of Emerald Lea Farms, Inc. until his death. He first married the late Evelyn Thornley, and they built their home on the Patrick family farm. In 1968, they moved to Santee Resort in Santee, until her death.

He is survived by their three sons, George Bryan Patrick III of Columbia, Craig Ernest Patrick of Bowman and Kurt Edward Patrick of Columbia as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Several years after he lost his wife of 52 years, he and a former high school classmate, Carolyn Thompson Hutto, who had lost her husband, were fortunate enough to find one another and they married on Feb. 21, 2004. They treasured the 18 years they had together in Santee Resort, before his death on Monday. He is also survived by the three children of Carolyn and Dan Hutto: Dianne Hutto Foster (Reggie) of Spartanburg, Rhonda Hutto Bull (Steven) of the Isle of Palms and John Daniel (Danny) Hutto (Wehme) of the Providence Community, Holly Hill, along with her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandsons. Bryan was a member of the Bowman Southern Methodist Church most of his life, where he taught the adult Sunday School class for 25 years and was a soloist. He also served as lay leader and church treasurer. Members of his church were the first to hear his beautiful baritone voice as it developed. His training at USC led him to develop that more fully, and he often sang at weddings, funerals or other events. After being involved with the family farm, he served as President Ronald Reagan's Southeast Advisor on Agriculture. Bryan was very outgoing and loved being around people. He was a natural fit for the job of SC Commissioner of Agriculture when he served from 1976-1983. He was presented the Order of the Palmetto of SC by Governor James B. Edwards in 1978. In 1985, he was appointed as State Executive Director of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service and served until his retirement in September 1991. He and Carolyn, who also was talented musically, took his keyboard and visited the residents at Magnolia's in Santee as well as many nursing homes in the area and other events regularly to sing for those there and to lead them in sing-alongs. Other than the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren listed above, Bryan is also survived by his sister, Sybil Patrick Boland of Bowman and brother Larry William Patrick (Pauline) of Rock Hill.