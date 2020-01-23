{{featured_button_text}}
George Bertram 'Salty' Kovacevich

WEST COLUMBIA -- George Bertram "Salty" Kovacevich, 92, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020. Born in South Bend, Indiana, he was one of 11 children born to Savo "Sam" and Stella Tharp Kovacevich.

The day after graduation from Riley High School in South Bend, Salty enlisted in the U.S. Armed Services, following in the footsteps of his older brothers and sisters. It was his older brother, Louis, who encouraged him to serve in the Navy rather than the Army. Louis was later killed in the Battle of the Bulge, posthumously awarded the Silver Star, and served as a lifelong inspiration to his brother.

After his Navy service, Salty returned to South Bend and worked for Studebaker Automotive alongside his father, who had immigrated at the age of 17 from Yugoslavia to South Bend. After Studebaker closed, Salty accepted a position with Utica Tool Company in Orangeburg, where he retired after 30 years.

Active in the VFW and the Elks Lodge, Salty was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. He had a particular passion for the game of golf, learning to play in his early teens and continuing throughout his life into his late 80s. A scratch golfer, he never missed an opportunity to be out on the golf course. He was equally enthusiastic about Notre Dame and its football program.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty Cronkhite Kovacevich, and by his second wife, Betty Jeffcoat Kovacevich.

Survivors include his three loving daughters, Rebecca K. (Ken) Ferguson of Lexington, Kathleen K. (David) Williams of Columbia and Laura K. (Jeff) Gandy of Greenville; six grandchildren, Gene (Wendy) Crider, April Crider (Tim) Winslow, Joshua (Kathryn) Gandy, Adam Gandy, Matthew (Daniel) Phillips and Molly (Cody) Walters; and four great-grandchildren, Abbey and Caroline Winslow, and Emily and Wesley Crider.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, in Orangeburg, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to https:/www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of George Kovacevich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments