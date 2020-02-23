George Baxley -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for George Heyward Baxley, 77, of Springfield, will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in First Baptist Church of Springfield, with the Rev. Jared Pemper officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be given in George's memory to First Baptist Church of Springfield, 3406 Surrey Race Road, Springfield, SC 29146.

George passed away on Friday, Feb. 21.

Born in Barnwell County, he was a son of the late Norman Willis Baxley and Lula Rosalee Still Baxley. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield. He worked as a foreman for Day & Zimmerman Company at Carolina Eastman.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Peggy Williams Baxley; daughter, Kimberly (Bobby) Toole of Aiken; son, George Christopher Baxley of Springfield; sister, Lois Cromer of Blackville; brother, John Baxley of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Baxley.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.

