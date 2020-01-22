{{featured_button_text}}

WEST COLUMBIA -- George B. "Salty" Kovacevich, 92, of West Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

