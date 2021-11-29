George Anna Elliott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mrs. George Anna Elliott, 94, of 145 Delaware Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Miracle Faith Temple United Church of God Cemetery, 1771 Branchdale Highway, Vance.

Mrs. Elliott passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are required to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.