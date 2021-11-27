 Skip to main content
George Anna Elliott -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. George Anna Elliott, 94, of 145 Delaware Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are required to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

