George Allen Weathers -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- George Allen Weathers, 95, passed away on May 14, 2021, in Bowman.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 18, 2021, at his home in Bowman. Burial will follow at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bowman.
George Allen was born on June 14, 1925, in Bowman.He graduated from Bowman High School in 1942 and graduated with a Bachelor Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of South Carolina in 1948.He started a career with the S.C. Department of Transportation in 1948, worked 33 years until he retired as the State Urban Engineer where he then resided in Cayce, for over 50 years, and he was a long-time member of Cayce United Methodist Church.
Mr.George Allen was a veteran of the U. S. Army and served during World War II.
George Allen was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many days in Bowman with friends and relatives hunting, fishing, and taking care of his garden. He was a devoted father and loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mr. George Allen was predeceased by his parents, Oscar Lowman and Winnie Wannamaker Weathers; his brother, John Robert (Iyone) Weathers; and his sisters, Mary Lee (Owen) Huff and Ruth Alphine (Roy) Floyd.
He is survived by his brother, William Oscar "Bud" (Barbara) Weathers of Bowman; his children, Ronald Allen (Carol) Weathers of Chapin, Melba Weathers (Perry) Ross of Lexington, Sonya Weathers (Travis) Turner of Lexington; his grandchildren, Crystal Thomas (Wesley) Haltiwanger, Katherine Thomas (Charlie) Ramsey, James Allen (Anastasia) Weathers, Ashley Weathers (Michael) Skriba, Taylor Turner (Stanley) McCloy, Jarrett Turner and Ben and Tiffany Ross, Abby and Joshua Posey and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James Allen Weathers, Jarrett Turner, Michael Skriba, Stanley McCloy, Jacob Ramsey, Charlie Ramsey, Wes Haltiwanger and Ben Ross.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers at Grove Park Hospice, Viola Homecare and to Pam Crisp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cayce United Methodist Church, 1600 12th Street. Cayce, S.C.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
