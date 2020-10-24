George Alexander Hutto Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- George Alexander Hutto Jr., 55, of Orangeburg, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the pastor, Thomas Brookshire, officiating.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All visitors should be wearing a mask.

George was born in Hemingway, a son of George Alexander Hutto Sr. and the late Shelby Gravit Hutto. He was a mechanic at Superior Kia and a member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Elizabeth Hutto, of the home; daughter, Andrea Nicole Hutto; son, George Alexander Hutto III; father, George A. Hutto Sr.; stepmother, Nancy Hutto; brothers, Keith Hutto and Stephen Hutto; and sisters, Stacey Rickenbaker and Jennifer Amerson.

Memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea, SC, 29160.

