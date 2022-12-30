George A. Wilson Sr. -- Moore

MOORE -- George Arthur Wilson Sr., age 80, of Moore, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home after battling a long illness.

Born in Union, he was the son of Wallace and Sarah Wilson and one of 10 siblings.

Surviving are his wife, Karen Cagle Wilson of the home; daughters, Robin Wilson Jenkins of Moore and Amy Wilson Bourne (Bernard) of Lexington; sons, George Arthur Wilson Jr. (Janet) of Spartanburg and Gregory Brian Wilson of Aiken; brother, Charles Wilson (Karen) of Greenwood; sister, Edith Wilson Faucett of Aiken; and grandchildren, Brantley Calhoun Jenkins of Moore, Chandler Wilson Jenkins (Morgan) of Pauline, and Olivia, Elizabeth and Virginia Wilson, all of Spartanburg.

After nearly 40 years with the S.C. Highway Patrol and the S.C. State Transport Police, he retired in June 2001 as a coloneleputy director of the State Transport Police. Being an avid golfer, he spent many a day on the golf course most notably with his brother, Charles. He loved watching his Gamecocks play and took many ribbing (and gave some too) from/to his brother Charles who pulled for that “other” team. You never saw him out without wearing one of his Carolina ball caps, and he never met a stranger. He never turned down a trip to Columbia for a good Rush's burger and occasionally thoroughly enjoyed some BBQ from Midway in his hometown as well as some Lowcountry style BBQ from Dukes BBQ in Orangeburg.

He met and married his high school sweetheart in Union and, during their 60 years of marriage, they moved to St. Mathews, where they raised their four children with a brief Stint in Newberry. They moved to Spartanburg County (Moore) in 2006 to be near family. Here he lived out the remainder of his retirement enjoying life and his five grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as “Papa George."

The family invites friends and family for a visitation from 6 until 8:00 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Gregory B. Wilson of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken presiding. Burial will follow in Union Memorial Gardens in Union.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary

Chesnee is in charge of arrangements.