George A. Ransom -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- George A. Ransom, 56, of 144 Monterey Trail, and formerly of Bamberg, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at tRMC.

Private graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg,

Viewing will be private.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

