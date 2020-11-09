Genora K. Abel -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Genora K. Abel, 92, of 1568 Able Road, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. for the public at the Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Abel Cemetery, Able Road, Bamberg.