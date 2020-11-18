Geno Wright

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Geno Wright, 48, of 226 Folly Road, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Brenda Mack, 226 Folly Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

