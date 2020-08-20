Geneva Rickenbacker -- Sarasota, Fla.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Mrs. Geneva Rickenbacker, 87, of 4730 Bee St., Sarasota, Florida, and formerly of Bamberg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Doctors Hospital, Sarasota.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

