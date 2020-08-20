 Skip to main content
Geneva Rickenbacker -- Sarasota, Fla.
SARASOTA, Fla. -- Mrs. Geneva Rickenbacker, 87, of 4730 Bee St., Sarasota, Florida, and formerly of Bamberg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Doctors Hospital, Sarasota.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

