Geneva ‘Mudney’ Funchess -- Orangeburg
Geneva ‘Mudney' Funchess

ORANGEBURG -- Geneva “Mudney” Funchess, 72, of 2502 Russell St., passed away unexpectedly Aug. 31, 2020.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests limited visitors at the residence. All visitors will be required to wear a facial mask. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

