Geneva 'Mudney' Funchess -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Geneva "Mudney" Funchess, 72, of 2502 Russell St., passed unexpectedly on Aug. 31, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church, 262 St. John Church Road, Cameron, with the Rev. Dr. Henry S. Capers, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests limited visitors at the residence. All will be required to wear a face mask at the residence, during visitation and service.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

