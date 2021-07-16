 Skip to main content
Geneva ‘Jill’ Mintz -- North
NORTH -- Ms. Geneva “Jill” Mintz, 83, of North, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony (Vernie) Madison, 205 Oakmont Drive, Orangeburg. Please wear your mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

