Geneva 'Jill' Mintz -- North
Geneva ‘Jill’ Mintz -- North

Geneva ‘Jill’ Mintz

NORTH -- The graveside service for Ms. Geneva “Jill” Mintz, 83, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Dorcas Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Ms. Mintz passed away Wednesday, July 14.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday July 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony (Vernie) Madison, 205 Oakmont Drive, Orangeburg. Please wear your mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

