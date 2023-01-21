 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneva Jenkins Bovian -- Cameron

CAMERON -- We are saddened to announce the passing of centenarian Geneva Jenkins Bovian 104, of 405 Boyce Lawton Drive, Cameron, owner of Jenkins Funeral Homes in both St. Matthews and Cameron.

Geneva passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Obsequies are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

The family will not be accepting visitors at this time. Condolences may be expressed by calling the funeral home.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home.

