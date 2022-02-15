Geneva Fogle Dean -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Geneva Fogle Dean, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St, Orangeburg. Pastor Danny Fogle and Rev. Ryan Tucker will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The casket will be placed in the church an hour prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Fogle, Dennis Fogle, David Fogle, Tony Hill, Grady Satcher and Roger Brant.

Geneva Fogle Dean was born Aug. 9, 1933, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Zachariah Alonzo “Lonnie” Fogle and the late Rubie Stack Fogle. She was employed by Orangeburg County for 38 years; retiring as the judge of probate. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Geneva dearly loved and cherished her family and was always willing to help others. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Norman Rudolph Dean; five brothers, Zachariah “Buck” Fogle, Jarol Fogle, John Fogle, Dan Fogle and Leck Fogle; and four sisters, Merle Dantzler, Vermell Fogle Stone, Maggie Lou Gray and Nackie Hill.

Survivors include a son, Norman Rudolph “Rudy” Dean Jr. (Elaine) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; daughter, Nancy Dean Stevenson (Wes) of St. Matthews; two grandchildren, Cammie Armentrout (Tim) and Andrew McKittrick; three great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Parker and Oliver Armentrout; sisters-in-law, Nell Fogle and Evelyn Fogle; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Morningside of Orangeburg, Jolley Acres and a special friend, Betty Durbin, for their love and support and care of Mrs. Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 640 Columbia, SC 29210; or to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; or to a charity of one's choice.

