CAMERON - Graveside services for Mrs. Geneva F. Ellis will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Orangeburg, SC.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Ellis leaves to cherish loving memories two sons: Scottie (Henley) Ellis, Konrad Ellis; and one daughter, Sheterica (Phillip) Jamison; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.