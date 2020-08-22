Geneva Corley Rickenbacker -- Sarasota, Fla.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Graveside services for Evangelist Geneva Corley Rickenbacker, 87, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Bamberg Memory Gardens.

Geneva was the daughter of the late Sadie Collins and Glenn Corley.

At an early age, Geneva's family moved to the Midway Community in Bamberg, where she was raised by her grandparents, Frank and Jennie Richvine. She became a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, attended Midway Grade School, received her GED in Washington, D.C., then became a CNA in New York. She was also employed at Bamberg County Hospital for over 20 years.

She was married to the late Willie Rickenbacker for 72 years. This union was blessed with 10 children.

Viewing for the public will be held on Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions at the funeral home and at the cemetery.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Geneva Rickenbacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.