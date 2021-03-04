Geneva C. Shuler -- Honea Path

HONEA PATH -- Mrs. Geneva Cockrell Shuler, 95, of Honea Path, formally of Wagener, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Born Sept. 24, 1925, in Saluda County, she was the daughter of the late Fletcher C. and Beulah Witt Cockrell. She was a graduate of Hollywood High School in Saluda County and Draughon's Business College. Prior to her marriage to the late Ernest F. Shuler for 67 years, she held a secretarial position with the S.C. National Bank in Columbia. She and her husband operated the Wagener Drug Store for 34 years.
Mrs. Geneva was a member of Wagener United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Geneva is survived by her daughter, Jean (Butch) Parker; grandson, Charles (Aunnie) Parker; granddaughter, Carla (Devin) Cook; great-grands Sean Combs, Alaney and Chandler Parker, and Brooklyn Cook. She is also survived by a sister, Julia Teasley; sisters-in-law, Lucia Shuler Hill and Lois Haigler (Dr. Bernie) Johnson; brother-in-law, Andy Dantzler; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Geneva was predeceased by her son, Charles Ray Shuler; granddaughter, Amy Parker; and a great-grandson, Parker Cook. She was also predeceased by brothers, Herman (Pearl), Harold, Wilber (Beulah), Clyde (Patsy), Marvin, Horace and Robert (Kay); sister, Ann Evans (Dave); an infant sister; sister-in-law, Doris Dantzler; brothers-in-law, Carlisle Shuler, Winston Hill, Joe Haigler and Jim Teasley; and a niece and her husband, Karen and Nate Carlisle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Wagner United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 265, Wagner, SC 29164, or Hospice of the Upstate 1835 Rodgers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Mrs. Geneva's visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Wagener United Methodist Church. Her funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., also in the church. Burial will be in the Wagener Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online to the Shuler family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
