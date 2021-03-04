Geneva C. Shuler -- Honea Path

HONEA PATH -- Mrs. Geneva Cockrell Shuler, 95, of Honea Path, formally of Wagener, entered into rest Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Born Sept. 24, 1925, in Saluda County, she was the daughter of the late Fletcher C. and Beulah Witt Cockrell. She was a graduate of Hollywood High School in Saluda County and Draughon's Business College. Prior to her marriage to the late Ernest F. Shuler for 67 years, she held a secretarial position with the S.C. National Bank in Columbia. She and her husband operated the Wagener Drug Store for 34 years.

Mrs. Geneva was a member of Wagener United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Geneva is survived by her daughter, Jean (Butch) Parker; grandson, Charles (Aunnie) Parker; granddaughter, Carla (Devin) Cook; great-grands Sean Combs, Alaney and Chandler Parker, and Brooklyn Cook. She is also survived by a sister, Julia Teasley; sisters-in-law, Lucia Shuler Hill and Lois Haigler (Dr. Bernie) Johnson; brother-in-law, Andy Dantzler; and many nieces and nephews.