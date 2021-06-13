Geneva Bookhard -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mrs. Geneva Bookhard, 90, of 105 Oriental Ave., Santee, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 105 Oriental Ave., Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.