Geneva Blacks -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Deaconess Geneva Blacks, 88, of 1857 Dellwood Drive, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Leon Shuler presiding. Interment will follow.

She passed away June 1 at the residence.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will receive visitors at the residence from 2 to 6 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

