Geneva B. Finney -- Summerton

SUMMERTON -- Funeral services for Geneva B. Finney, 95, of 1578 Governor Richardson Road, Summerton, formerly of 720 Cherry Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday ,June 24, 2022, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 15 at Prisma Health Richland..

Viewing will be held Thursday, June 23, from 1 to 7 p.m. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call the funeral home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.Geneva B. Finney