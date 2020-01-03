BAMBERG -- Mr. Gene Turner Johnson, 72, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Colston Branch Baptist Church, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg, with the Rev. Shawn Hanks officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Gene was born July 17, 1947, in Bamberg, to the late William Elmore Johnson Sr. and the late Grace Bishop Johnson. Gene retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 20 years. He retired from Delavan as a supervisor after 12 years. He made and sold all kinds of leather goods all over the United States.
Gene is survived by his wife, Sylvia Whirton Johnson; three daughters, Karen (David) Merrit of Sandy Run, Samantha (Westley) Driggers of Bamberg, Michelle (Robert) Cox Sr., of Las Vegas Nevada; grandchildren, David Merrit Jr., Haley (Bryan) Shuler, Steven (Dawn) Driggers, Chelsee (Travis) Loadholt, Robert (Lian) Cox Jr., Tiffany Cox; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, William Elmore Johnson Jr.; nephew James (Tammy) Johnson.
He was predeceased by a nephew, William Elmore Johnson III.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 8720 East Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80220 or Colston Branch Baptist Church, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg, SC 29003
Cooner Funeral Home, LLC (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC 29003 is assisting the family with arrangements.
