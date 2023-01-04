Gene Roger Kizer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Gene Roger Kizer, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 3, 2023. He was the husband of Mildred Wimberly Kizer for 66 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cynthia Muncie and the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Thomas Kizer, Matthew Kizer, Clint Henderson, Matthew Fowler, Chris Harpe and Danny Young.

Gene was born in St. George, a son of the late Sidney David Kizer and Mattie Mae Mizzell Kizer. He was a graduate of Harleyville High School and graduated from Clemson in 1956. Gene was an agriculture teacher at North High School and retired from Gressette Pest Control as a general manager after serving over 50 years. He was a very active member at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church and served in many leadership roles. He was on the board for Council of Aging, participated in the Meals on Wheels program, and the Gideon’s. He was an active member and the past president of South Carolina Pest Control Association and the Lion’s Club.

Survivors include his wife of the home; two sons, David Kizer (Julie) and Richard Kizer (Diane), both of Moncks Corner; grandchildren, Erin Henderson (Clint) of Greenville, Thomas Kizer (Katie) of Taylors, Matthew Kizer (Nicole) of Greenville and Sidney Kizer (fiancé, Matthew Fowler) of Moncks Corner; and great-grandchildren, Daniel Henderson, Olivia Kizer, Beau Kizer and Blair Kizer.

He was predeceased by a great-grandson, Cole Henderson; and siblings, Alberta Baxley, Harris Kizer, Carlisle Kizer, William Kizer, Delyle Kizer, Shealy Kizer, Francis Kizer, Elise Dunning and Carrie Lee Tillman.

Memorials may be sent to the Gene Roger & Mildred Wimberly Kizer Scholarship Fund, S.C. United Methodist Foundation, P.O. Box 5087, Columbia, SC 29250-5087 or St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.