Gene Ritter Lyons -- Smoaks

SMOAKS -- Mr. Gene Ritter Lyons, 82, of Smoaks, entered into rest Friday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2023, at Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

Born Feb. 28, 1940, in Bamberg, he was a son of the late Otis and Reather Padgett Lyons. He served faithfully in the United States Army. He was the owner and operator of Gene's Dry Wall Service and his legacy will live as long as the houses he rocked still stand. Named after his daddy's favorite cowboys, Gene Autry and Tex Ritter, he was a fierce fisherman who was feared by Sheepshead. As a viticulturist, his grapevines were the envy of all the other growers. He was an avid gardener, he loved growing the best field peas and collards anybody could want. His camellias, azaleas and century roses were his pride and joy.

Surviving are: his wife, Mrs. Syble Adkins Lyons; two daughters, Gina Lyons of St. George and Kim Lyons of Orangeburg; special daughter from another father and caregiver extraordinaire, Hayley Annette Walker of Smoaks; a special son from another one, Billy Cain (Nicole) of Ruffin; 10 grandchildren, Haven, Chandler, Will, Breland, Ben, Kristin, Bradley, Tara, Willow and Dakota; his brother, Lehman Lyons (Nell) of Walterboro; as well as bonus children, Roger Walker (Misty) of Moncks Corner, Robbin Bise (Brian) of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Lora Hutto (Marty) of Orangeburg. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the family residence in Smoaks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Buckhead Advent Christian Church, 5251 Buckhead Road, Smoaks, SC 29481; or to Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

