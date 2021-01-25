Gene “Rick” Lynn Rickenbaker Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gene “Rick” Lynn Rickenbaker Jr., 54, of Orangeburg passed away unexpectedly.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St, Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Will Rickenbaker, Tyler Rickenbaker, Alex Rickenbaker, Jordan Castelloe and Stephen Castelloe.

Rick was born on Nov. 2, 1966, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Gene L. Rickenbaker Sr. and Darlene Mixson Rickenbaker. Rick enjoyed watching sports. He loved his family and especially his fur baby “Kobe.”

Survivors include his mother, Darlene Mixson Rickenbaker; brother, Todd Rickenbaker (Alice); niece, Lindsay Kinard (Marty); nephews, Will Rickenbaker, Tyler Rickenbaker, Alex Rickenbaker; great-nephews, Easton Kinard, Bryce Kinard; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.