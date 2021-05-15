 Skip to main content
Gene Ray Williams Jr. -- Neeses
NEESES -- Mr. Gene Ray Williams Jr., 43 of Neeses, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his daughter, Rivearia Williams, 285 Farm Hill Road, Norway; however, they are asking that you follow all COVID guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

