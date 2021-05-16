Gene Ray Williams Jr. -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mr. Gene Ray Williams Jr., 43 of Neeses, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service.

The family will not receive visitors.

We ask that you follow all COVID guidelines when attending the service.

Online condolences can be forwarded to Jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.