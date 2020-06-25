Gene Nelson Carson -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Gene Nelson Carson, 76, of Summerville, husband of Diane Brooks Carson, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Gene was born on Oct. 3, 1943, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Phillip and Lorene Carson. He was the general manager of Love Chevrolet. He loved playing the guitar, fishing and collecting watches. He was a great husband and father and lived his life to the fullest.
Survivors in addition to his wife of 52 years, Diane, are son, Gene “Bucky” Carson II (Lisa) of Holly Hill; two brothers, W.Z. Carson (Marianne) of Summerville and Ken Carson of Holly Hill; mother-in-law, Jessie Brooks of Lebanon; and sister-in-law, Sherry Harley (Fred) of Lebanon. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by son, Kevin Brooks Carson.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements are by James A .Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main St., Summerville, SC 29483 (843-873-4040).
