Gene Johnson Sr. -- Orangeburg

Gene Johnson Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Gene Johnson Sr., 76, of 3124 North Road, died Jan. 16, 2023, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

