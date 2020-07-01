× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gene Gartman Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Gene Gartman Sr., 91, of Orangeburg, passed away June 29, 2020. He was the husband of Natalie Dean Gartman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jim Parnell officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity United Methodist Church cemetery, North.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour before the service.

CDC guidelines for the COVID virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Gene was born in North to the late Attaway B. Gartman and Brunette Strickland Gartman. Gene worked in the civil service field at the Navy Shipyard before joining the U.S. Army active duty during World War II. He was deployed to the Korean War as a combat veteran and completed six-and-a-half years of service. He worked at the Savannah River Site before starting his own business, Caw Caw Variety Store, on North Road. He owned Caw Caw Enterprises and was a lifetime member of the VFW, Elks Lodge and a Cub Scout and Boy Scout master for 18 years. Gene was a deacon and a member of Northside Baptist Church for over 50 years.