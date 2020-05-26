Gene Clinton Spires -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Gene Clinton Spires, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the Double Branch Baptist Church cemetery, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Gene was born Sept. 9, 1956, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Quitman George Spires and June Rice Spires.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Antley Spires of the home; son, Clinton “Clint” Spires Jr. (Miriam) of Orangeburg; daughter, Natalie Jeanette Spires (Jamie Preacher) of Norway; grandchildren, Ansley, Morgan, Collin, Madelyne Spires and Mason Preacher; siblings, Elaine McAlhaney (Sub), Linda Mulhern and Charles Spires (Lanette); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

To send flowers to the family of Gene Spires , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.

1012 Whitman Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.