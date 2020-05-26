Gene Clinton Spires -- Orangeburg
Gene Clinton Spires -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gene Clinton Spires, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the Double Branch Baptist Church cemetery, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Gene was born Sept. 9, 1956, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Quitman George Spires and June Rice Spires.

Survivors include his wife, Annette Antley Spires of the home; son, Clinton “Clint” Spires Jr. (Miriam) of Orangeburg; daughter, Natalie Jeanette Spires (Jamie Preacher) of Norway; grandchildren, Ansley, Morgan, Collin, Madelyne Spires and Mason Preacher; siblings, Elaine McAlhaney (Sub), Linda Mulhern and Charles Spires (Lanette); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Service information

May 26
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
