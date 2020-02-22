Gene A. Joyner --
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Gene A. Joyner, 72, of 109 Haynes St., St. Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence of Virginia Switzer, 416 Agnes St., St. Matthews, or Carson's Funeral Home.

