Gene A. Joyner -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Gene A. Joyner, 72, of 109 Haynes St., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, St Matthews. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. and at the residence of his sister, Virginia Hill, 416 Agnes St., St. Matthews.