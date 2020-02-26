Gene A. Joyner -- St. Matthews


ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Gene A. Joyner, 72, of 109 Haynes St., will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, St Matthews. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Joyner died Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. and at the residence of his sister, Virginia Hill, 416 Agnes St., St. Matthews.

