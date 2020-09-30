Geanette Smiley -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- A graveside service for Ms. Geanette Smiley, 67, of 129 Lucky Drive, will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Widow Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville, with the Rev. Daryl Thompson officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation was held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.

