 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geanette Smiley -- St. George
0 comments

Geanette Smiley -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- A graveside service for Ms. Geanette Smiley, 67, of 129 Lucky Drive, will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Widow Moorer Cemetery, Harleyville, with the Rev. Daryl Thompson officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation was held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News