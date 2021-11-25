Gayle Simmons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Gayle Simmons, 58, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Pruitt Health North Augusta, North Augusta.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to her sister, Trudy S. Boyd, at 803-295-6052 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.