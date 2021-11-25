 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gayle Simmons -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Gayle Simmons, 58, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Pruitt Health North Augusta, North Augusta.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to her sister, Trudy S. Boyd, at 803-295-6052 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News