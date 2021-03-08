Gayle Loadholt Yancey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Gayle Loadholt Yancey, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was the wife of Dan Yancey. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Four Holes Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Greg Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Gayle was born in Charleston, a daughter of the late Harold Leon Loadholt and Tommy Ray Williamson Loadholt. Early in her career, she was a beautician. Later she went back to school to become a school teacher and graduated Summa Cum Laude from South Carolina State University with a Masters Degree in Education. Gayle taught middle school in the Holly Hill public schools, where she eventually retired. She was a member of Four Holes Baptist Church. Gayle was an amazing cook and loved collecting antiques. She looked forward to reading the next Carolina Trader, shopping for antiques and going to estate sales.