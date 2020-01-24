KINGSTREE -- Mrs. Sandra Gayle Hindman Strong, 68, of Kingstree, was surrounded by her family and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at MUSC Florence Medical Center following a brief illness.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Eugene and Catherine Merle Folk Hindman; her brother, Allen Hindman; and her nephew, Christopher Hindman, all from Bamberg. She also was predeceased by her loving mother-in-law, Mrs. Era Flowers Strong of Kingstree.
Gayle was born Aug. 12, 1951, in Colleton County. She was a graduate of Bamberg High School and the South Carolina School of Banking. To have known Gayle is to have known love. She loved spending time with her husband John, sitting in her swing at home, watching her birds gather around the feeder, and working in her yard. On Friday nights, she loved visiting her mother in Bamberg as they tuned into the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raider football games to cheer them on. Gayle loved spending time working on crossword puzzles and Sudoku puzzles. She loved large family gatherings in Bamberg and sitting on the wraparound porch. She looked forward to the family trips to Edisto Beach each summer. She was a loyal and dedicated employee who enjoyed working for many years at Kingstree Federal Savings & Loan.
Above all, Gayle loved her grandchildren. You could find her at every sporting event, play production, school function, and awards ceremony cheering them on, proudly telling anyone and everyone that those were her grandbabies. Gayle was made to love. Her warm hugs, her little waves from her spot on the back steps, and the way she cared about and loved each and every one of her family members, close friends and strangers alike came together to create the beautiful soul that was Gayle Strong.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband, John E. Strong of Kingstree; her daughter, Angela (Scott) Feagin of Salters; and her adored grandchildren, Hannah (Shae) Lane of Salters, Mara Louise Feagin and Luke Malloy Feagin of Salters. Also surviving are her siblings, Donna (David) Sumler of Moncks Corner, Cheryl (Buddy) Evans of Bamberg, Greg (Karrene) Hindman of Williston and Gina (Gene) Williams of Bamberg.
Her nieces and nephews are numerous and greatly loved their Aunt Gayle. Gayle was a part of a large family and was loved by many cousins and extended family and friends. Anyone that knew Gayle knew that humble, kind and giving are words that describe her perfectly.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25,, at Williamsburg Funeral Home in Kingstree. Visitation with the family also will be at the funeral home, starting at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Kingstree Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Williamsburg Academy Development Board, 1000 Sandy Bay Road, Kingstree, SC 29556, or Kingstree United Methodist Church, 510 N. Longstreet St., Kingstree, SC 29556. Flowers also are accepted.
Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
